Florida’s Purple Alert Plan goes live on July 1

Florida will add a new color to its alert system for missing and endangered persons beginning July 1 — purple.

Purple Alerts are for adults with an intellectual or developmental disability or another kind of disability who police believe are in immediate danger.

They will go out to cell phones and email accounts and — if they involve a specific vehicle — can be displayed on digital road signs for up to six hours.

You can sign up now to receive Purple Alerts by going to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement website and clicking on the link.

The Purple Alert Plan is not for missing persons with dementia. That’s the Silver Alert.

And it’s not for children who have been kidnapped. That’s the Amber Alert.

Florida also has a Blue Alert, which notifies the public if a law enforcement officer is injured, killed or missing and a suspect is still at large.