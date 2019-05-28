 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Florida’s Population Of Endangered Green Sea Turtles Is Exploding. Where Are They Coming From?

by (WMFE)

Photo courtesy The Nature Conservancy.

Florida’s population of endangered green sea turtles is exploding.

Now researchers want to learn more by studying the turtles’ genetics on one Central Florida beach.

The Archie Carr National Wildlife Refuge in Melbourne Beach is among the world’s most significant nesting sites. In the 1980s there were dozens of nests. Today there are thousands.

Gustavo Stahelin of the University of Central Florida says now researchers want to know more about the population’s genetics. If it is not diverse “that would mean that the green turtles from the 80s were really well successful, and their offspring is coming back to nest and is recolonizing or is repopulating that entire area.”

But he says if it is that would mean turtles from across the globe could be repopulating the beach. Florida is home to the nation’s largest number of sea turtle nests.

 


