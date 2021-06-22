Florida’s overall crime rate down, murders up in 2020

Photo: Bill Oxford
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Crime is down overall in Florida, though 2020 saw an increase in murders.
The annual crime report released by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Monday shows drops in burglaries, robberies and larcenies.
But 260 more people were murdered last year than the year before.
Overall, Florida had 1,285 murders, an increase of 14.7%. Nearly 80% of those were committed with a gun, or 1,025, up 20.2% from the year before. Overall, factoring in the state’s population growth, all crime was down 15.7% in 2020.
