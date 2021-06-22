 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Florida’s overall crime rate down, murders up in 2020

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Bill Oxford


TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Crime is down overall in Florida, though 2020 saw an increase in murders.

The annual crime report released by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Monday shows drops in burglaries, robberies and larcenies.

But 260 more people were murdered last year than the year before.

Overall, Florida had 1,285 murders, an increase of 14.7%. Nearly 80% of those were committed with a gun, or 1,025, up 20.2% from the year before. Overall, factoring in the state’s population growth, all crime was down 15.7% in 2020.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP