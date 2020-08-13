 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida’s new jobless claims drop the most of any state

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Josh Appel

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Federal labor figures released Thursday show Florida led the nation in a drop in the number of new jobless claims filed last week compared to the previous week.

Some 55,106 Floridians filed for unemployment benefits last week, a decline of 23,180 claims from the previous week, the biggest drop of any state.

The new claims were still historically high. By comparison, at the same time in August 2019, there were 5,978 new jobless claims.

Nationally, the number of laid-off workers applying for unemployment aid fell below 1 million last week for the first time since the pandemic intensified five months ago.


