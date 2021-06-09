 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Florida’s New Election Law Impacts Candidates, Too

by Brendan Rivers (WJCT)

Photo: Clay Banks


Florida’s new election law, signed by Governor Ron DeSantis last month, is facing legal challenges as critics say it’ll make it harder for minorities, seniors and people with disabilities to vote.

The new law could also make it harder for some candidates to get their names on the ballot.

The controversial law changes requirements for candidates who run with no party affiliation.

Under the new law, NPA candidates will be required to swear, under oath, that they have not been a registered member of any political party for 365 days before qualifying begins.

The requirement applies only to partisan races — like the Jacksonville Sheriff’s race — according to the Clay County Supervisor of Elections.

Qualifying for federal, state and local offices begins on June 13th, 2022. That means the deadline for 2022 candidates to change their party affiliation is this Saturday, June 12th.


