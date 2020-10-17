 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Florida’s Mullen joins players in testing positive for virus

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Dave Adamson

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida football coach Dan Mullen says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

His announcement came one week after he repeatedly said he wanted 90,000 fans packed inside Florida Field amid a pandemic.

Mullen said Saturday on Twitter that his initial positive result was confirmed by a second test.

He adds that he has experienced “mild to no symptoms.” The 10th-ranked Gators had at least 21 players and coaches test positive earlier this week, an outbreak that prompted the Southeastern Conference to postpone Florida’s next two games.


