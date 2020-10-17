Florida’s Mullen joins players in testing positive for virus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida football coach Dan Mullen says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

His announcement came one week after he repeatedly said he wanted 90,000 fans packed inside Florida Field amid a pandemic.

Mullen said Saturday on Twitter that his initial positive result was confirmed by a second test.

He adds that he has experienced “mild to no symptoms.” The 10th-ranked Gators had at least 21 players and coaches test positive earlier this week, an outbreak that prompted the Southeastern Conference to postpone Florida’s next two games.