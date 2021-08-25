 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida’s monoclonal antibody treatment sites are not reaching full capacity

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a new monoclonal antibody treatment site in The Villages. Image: Florida Channel


Gov. Ron DeSantis visited The Villages Wednesday to announce another monoclonal antibody treatment site.

But treatment locations around Florida have the capacity to treat many more covid-positive patients than they are actually serving.

Despite a relatively high vaccination rate, the wave of COVID-19 cases has flooded Sumter County, too.

So DeSantis came to The Villages to urge at-risk residents who get infected to sign up for the federally funded Regeneron monoclonal antibody treatment — even if they are vaccinated.

It could keep them out of the hospital.

Florida’s 20 or so locations have treated more than 10,000. But DeSantis says none are at capacity.

And the Orange County site is way short of it.

“It is important to do it early, and so if you are booking somebody out three or four days in advance but you’re doing 180 when you have the ability to do 320, are you saving that for walkups or whatnot?” DeSantis said. “So we’re going to look into that.”

Florida is seeing a huge spike in deaths from COVID-19.


