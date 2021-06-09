Florida’s largest county OKs plan after spike in gun deaths

Photo: Heather Mount
MIAMI (AP) — Florida’s largest county is advancing a nearly $8 million plan to reduce gun violence after a recent uptick in shootings. The plan focuses on jobs for troubled teens and added funding for law enforcement.
Miami-Dade commissioners unanimously approved Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s proposal at a meeting Tuesday.
It follows a spike in shootings that began Memorial Day weekend. Most of the money is to go toward a program focusing on teens already in the juvenile-justice system by providing summer camps, counseling and paying jobs.
Funds are also going toward surveillance cameras, license-plate readers and added police monitoring of social media for threats that could prompt shootings.
