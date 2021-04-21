 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Florida’s governor sued over new ‘anti-riot’ law

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Gov. Ron DeSantis

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A social justice group has filed a lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis two days after he signed a bill to create tougher penalties for people who participate in violent protests.

Court records show that the nonprofit group Legacy Entertainment & Arts Foundation filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Orlando federal court.

It argues the new law violates free speech and due process rights.

The so-called anti-riot bill that DeSantis signed on Monday was a response to nationwide demonstrations that occurred in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.

DeSantis spokesman Cody McCloud said the governor’s office will firmly defend the legal merits of the new law.


