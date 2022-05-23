 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Florida’s first case of monkeypox confirmed in Broward County

by The Associated Press (WMFE)

A presumptive case of monkeypox is being investigated in South Florida. State health officials said Sunday that they are investigating the case in Broward County that appears to be related to international travel. The person is in isolation, and local Department of Health officials are notifying people who may have been exposed to the patient. The health agency provided no further details about the case. Monkeypox is a virus that originates in wild animals like rodents and primates, and occasionally jumps to people. Most human cases have been in central and west Africa, where the disease is endemic.

 

