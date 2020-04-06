 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida’s Coronavirus Peak Expected April 21

Image: Institute for Health Metrics Evaluation

Florida’s projected peak of COVID-19 cases is now expected to come sooner. Researchers at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation now say Florida will have its peak April 21, with 242 people dying in a single day. 

Previous projections had the peak happening on May 3rd. 

IHME Founder Dr. Christopher Murray said Florida’s peak will be sooner because of changes in their model – and because Florida had a one-day spike that tapered off.

“The number of deaths per day in Florida have been on a relatively slow trajectory of increase,” said Murray. 

“Our peak is still out around April 23, because of that later implementation of the stay-at-home order, but there’s quite a lot of uncertainty in the forecasted range because of the numbers going up and down.”

Florida is projected to have a total of 6,770 deaths by August 4th.

The state is projected to be short 769 intensive care beds, and will need a total of more than 2,000 ventilators.


