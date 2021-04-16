 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida’s Career Source Reaching Out To Job Seekers And Job Providers

by Tom Flanigan (WFSU)

Photo: Hunters Race

Florida now has two employment challenges. There are still large numbers of people out of work, but there are also many places looking for workers. The state’s network of Career Source Centers is trying to solve both problems.

Not long ago, Tamara Lutz was in prison. But after job training arranged through Career Source Capital Region, she’s a chef at Tallahassee’s Cracker Barrel Restaurant and has her sights set on a nursing career.

“I want to go back to school and get a degree. I wouldn’t mind going back into the medical field.”

Meanwhile, the same Career Source office is helping Stephanie Luckie, the H.R. Manager for the Apalachee Center, hire much needed staff in the mental health arena.

“We’re opening up our Pat Thomas Residential Program and they helped us out with that. We had some very difficult positions to fill.”

The twenty-four regional Career Source job centers across Florida are trying to spread the word they can help both job seekers and job providers as the state’s economy recovers.


