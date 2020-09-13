 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Florida’s biggest counties move toward fully reopening

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Mike Petrucci

MIAMI (AP) — Florida is moving closer to fully reopening from its coronavirus restrictions.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that Miami-Dade and Broward counties will move into Phase 2 of the economic recovery program on Monday.

This will allow those counties’ schools to resume on-campus teaching, although that will not happen immediately.

They will join the rest of the state by allowing more indoor entertainment centers to open at 50% capacity with mandatory masks.

Not all venues will reopen immediately. Miami-Dade said bars and nightclubs will not reopen. Broward will announce its plans later.


