Florida’s biggest counties move toward fully reopening
MIAMI (AP) — Florida is moving closer to fully reopening from its coronavirus restrictions.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that Miami-Dade and Broward counties will move into Phase 2 of the economic recovery program on Monday.
This will allow those counties’ schools to resume on-campus teaching, although that will not happen immediately.
They will join the rest of the state by allowing more indoor entertainment centers to open at 50% capacity with mandatory masks.
Not all venues will reopen immediately. Miami-Dade said bars and nightclubs will not reopen. Broward will announce its plans later.
