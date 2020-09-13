Florida’s biggest counties move toward fully reopening

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



MIAMI (AP) — Florida is moving closer to fully reopening from its coronavirus restrictions.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that Miami-Dade and Broward counties will move into Phase 2 of the economic recovery program on Monday.

This will allow those counties’ schools to resume on-campus teaching, although that will not happen immediately.

They will join the rest of the state by allowing more indoor entertainment centers to open at 50% capacity with mandatory masks.

Not all venues will reopen immediately. Miami-Dade said bars and nightclubs will not reopen. Broward will announce its plans later.