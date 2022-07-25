Florida’s average price for a gallon of gas could drop below $4 this week
AAA says the average price for gas in Florida is on pace to drop below $4 a gallon this week.
And it’s already cheaper than that in several Central Florida counties.
AAA reports the average price of gas in Florida dropped 17 cents in a week to $4.08 a gallon as of Monday.
It was $3.90 in Brevard County and $3.88 in Sumter.
Mark Jenkins, a spokesman for the auto club, says the lower prices bring real relief for motorists.
“I mean, we’re talking about a big drop of about 81 cents a gallon in the past six weeks alone. Now that’s amounting to a savings of about $12 on a full tank of gas,” he says.
Jenkins points to lower oil prices and lower-than-expected demand as U.S. drivers change their habits. But he says predictions are difficult because of “tremendous volatility” in the global oil market.
