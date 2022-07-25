 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida’s average price for a gallon of gas could drop below $4 this week

by (WMFE)

AAA says the average price for gas in Florida is on pace to drop below $4 a gallon this week.

And it’s already cheaper than that in several Central Florida counties.

AAA reports the average price of gas in Florida dropped 17 cents in a week to $4.08 a gallon as of Monday.

It was $3.90 in Brevard County and $3.88 in Sumter.

Mark Jenkins, a spokesman for the auto club, says the lower prices bring real relief for motorists.

“I mean, we’re talking about a big drop of about 81 cents a gallon in the past six weeks alone. Now that’s amounting to a savings of about $12 on a full tank of gas,” he says.

Jenkins points to lower oil prices and lower-than-expected demand as U.S. drivers change their habits. But he says predictions are difficult because of “tremendous volatility” in the global oil market.


