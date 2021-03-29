 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Florida’s ‘anti-riot’ bill faces uncertain fate in Senate

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Clem Onojeghuo

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s so-called ‘anti-riot’ bill is now moving to the state Senate after winning approval from the House last week.

The measure’s momentum could slow down considerably as lawmakers approach the midway point of their two-month session.

With the number of weeks left before the Legislature’s scheduled adjournment at the end of April, lawmakers also are beginning to tackle the state budget with more urgency.

Both the Senate and the House unveiled their spending plans in recent days, and budget writers from both chambers must now reconcile their versions with the $96.6 billion initially put forward by Gov. Ron DeSantis.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP