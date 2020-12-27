Florida’s 2020 dominated by virus, economy and election

 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s headlines in 2020 were dominated by the coronavirus, just like the rest of the planet. The virus killed 20,000 residents, put tens of thousands in the hospital and infected more than a million. The virus cratered the state’s economy. Unemployment is at 6.5%, up from 2.9% a year ago — it peaked at 14.5% in May.  At one point, more than a million Floridians needed unemployment assistance — a crisis made worse when the state’s computer system for seeking benefits crashed under the strain. Beyond the virus, President Donald Trump captured the state, defeating President-elect Joe Biden by three percentage points.


