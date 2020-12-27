Florida’s 2020 dominated by virus, economy and election

Photo: Kelly Sikkema
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s headlines in 2020 were dominated by the coronavirus, just like the rest of the planet. The virus killed 20,000 residents, put tens of thousands in the hospital and infected more than a million. The virus cratered the state’s economy. Unemployment is at 6.5%, up from 2.9% a year ago — it peaked at 14.5% in May. At one point, more than a million Floridians needed unemployment assistance — a crisis made worse when the state’s computer system for seeking benefits crashed under the strain. Beyond the virus, President Donald Trump captured the state, defeating President-elect Joe Biden by three percentage points.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.
GET THE LATEST
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity