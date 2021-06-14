 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Florida zoo announces birth of southern white rhino

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: ZooTampa


TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida zoo is announcing the birth of a southern white rhino. Officials at ZooTampa at Lowry Park say the baby was born to a 20-year-old mother named Alake.

The female calf has not been named yet, but both baby and mom are healthy and doing well.

This is the eighth white rhino born at ZooTampa as part of the plan to help the species survive.

Visitors will be able to see the baby rhino in a new Africa attraction.

The zoo says the white rhino population in Africa has rebounded through conservation efforts.


