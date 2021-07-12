 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida woman seeks to find missing dog after fatal crash

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Clark Van Der Beken


DELAND, Fla. (AP) — A central Florida woman is hoping that someone has found a 2-year-old dog that bolted from his family’s car after a fatal crash a month ago.

The Shih Tuz named Alfred ran from his family’s SUV after it was rear-ended by a pickup truck early in the morning of June 4.

Valerie Boldt of DeLand created a Facebook profile under the name “HelpBring AlfredHome.” Troopers say the SUV’s driver and a 13-year-old girl died in the June 4 crash.

Some people reported seeing the dog walking along the road. Boldt says she hopes someone will return him to the family.


