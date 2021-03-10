Florida woman charged with being at US Capitol attack

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say another Florida woman has been arrested for participating in the January attack on the U.S. Capitol following a rally held by then-President Donald Trump.

Court records show that 31-year-old Corinne Lee Montoni was arrested and charged Tuesday with tampering or destruction of records and documents, entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

She appeared Tuesday afternoon in Tampa federal court, where she was released on a $25,000 bond.

A criminal complaint against Montoni remained sealed Tuesday evening, and prosecutors didn’t immediately release details about the case.