Florida woman charged with being at US Capitol attack
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say another Florida woman has been arrested for participating in the January attack on the U.S. Capitol following a rally held by then-President Donald Trump.
Court records show that 31-year-old Corinne Lee Montoni was arrested and charged Tuesday with tampering or destruction of records and documents, entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
She appeared Tuesday afternoon in Tampa federal court, where she was released on a $25,000 bond.
A criminal complaint against Montoni remained sealed Tuesday evening, and prosecutors didn’t immediately release details about the case.
