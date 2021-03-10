 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida woman charged with being at US Capitol attack

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Louis Velazquez

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say another Florida woman has been arrested for participating in the January attack on the U.S. Capitol following a rally held by then-President Donald Trump.

Court records show that 31-year-old Corinne Lee Montoni was arrested and charged Tuesday with tampering or destruction of records and documents, entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

She appeared Tuesday afternoon in Tampa federal court, where she was released on a $25,000 bond.

A criminal complaint against Montoni remained sealed Tuesday evening, and prosecutors didn’t immediately release details about the case.


