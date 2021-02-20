Florida woman, 21, goes missing after visiting nature park

Photo: Noemi Bolivar
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a missing 21-year-old woman who was last seen visiting a South Florida nature center last week.
Noemi Bolivar was supposed to take part in a Zoom Bible study later that day, but never showed up. Authorities, family and community members have held numerous searches.
Investigators pinged Bolivar’s phone near Hollywood Beach but were unable to locate her.
Local authorities are pooling resources to aid in the search, using police dogs, drones and an aviation unit.
Family and friends are concerned Bolivar may have been kidnapped and said her disappearance is out of character. Community members will be holding another search this Saturday.
