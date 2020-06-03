Florida Will Enter Into Phase Two of Governor Ron DeSantis’ Recovery Plan on Friday

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Governor Ron DeSantis announced today that all Florida counties except for Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach will move to phase two of his reopening plan on Friday.

I’m pleased to announce that the Original Phase 1 Florida counties (all except Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach) may enter Phase 2 effective Friday, June 5, 2020. pic.twitter.com/ChEINqYW1W — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 3, 2020

Retail stores, restaurants, and gyms will be able to operate at full capacity under the phase two plan. Movie theaters and bowling alleys will reopen at fifty percent occupancy and casinos can apply with local and state governments to reopen.

Governor Ron DeSantis said bars which have been closed since the start of the pandemic can reopen at full capacity outdoors and fifty percent capacity indoors.

“A certain amount indoors. But you’re seated to get served. I mean people go enjoy have a drink that’s fine but we kind of don’t want to have huge crowds piling in.”

DeSantis said tattoo studios, massage clinics, acupuncturists’ offices, and tanning salons will also reopen for the first time since March. He said casinos that aren’t owned and operated by the Seminole Tribe can apply with state and local leaders to open their doors to the public.

Even with these additional restrictions lifted, he said the state still recommends that people who are 65 years and older or who have pre-existing health conditions avoid large crowds.

“It’s really really important to continue to avoid crowds and to continue to limit the risk of exposure and I would say even people who aren’t in those groups be careful when you are interacting with folks.”

He said people who work in long-term care facilities will continue to be tested for COVID-19 and gatherings should be limited to fifty people or less.

The governor’s remarks came as Universal reopened to a limited number of pass holders on Wednesday. The park will reopen to the public on June 5.

WATCH LIVE: Press conference in Orlando https://t.co/8ZCLXzzvMd — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 3, 2020

If you’d like to listen to the story, click on the clips above.