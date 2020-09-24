 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Florida wildlife refuge to take 30 former circus elephants

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Hu Chen

YULEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida wildlife sanctuary is building a new 2,500-acre home for former circus elephants.

The White Oak Conservation Center announced Wednesday that it’s expecting to welcome 30 Asian elephants starting next year.

The pachyderms are coming from the Center for Elephant Conservation in Polk County.

Most of the animals previously traveled with the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus until they were retired in 2016. The elephants will have access to nine interlinked areas that will include a variety of vegetation and habitat types, such as wetlands, meadows and woods, a news release said.

The center is constructing eleven waterholes and three barns equipped with veterinary equipment.


