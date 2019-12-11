Florida Wildlife Commissioners Take Up New Bear Plan Four Years After Controversial Hunt

Florida wildlife commissioners will consider public feedback Wednesday on a new state bear plan.

The plan contains a new discussion of ways to manage the growing population, including a hunt.

The plan comes four years after a controversial hunt that ended early when hunters killed more bears than expected.

Florida Fish and Wildlife commissioners called for the plan after voting in 2017 to hold off on another hunt. The plan will be presented at the commission’s regular meeting in Panama City.

The plan says bears have hurt eight people since 2012 as they continue to venture into neighborhoods. Central Florida is home to the state’s largest population with 1,200.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says regulated hunting is the most common way to manage bear populations in North America.

The state’s population now is up to 4,000. The animal was removed from the state’s threatened list in 2012.