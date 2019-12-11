 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Florida Wildlife Commissioners Take Up New Bear Plan Four Years After Controversial Hunt

by (WMFE)

Wildlife authorities check a dead bear during Florida's bear hunt. Photo by Amy Green

Florida wildlife commissioners will consider public feedback Wednesday on a new state bear plan. 

The plan contains a new discussion of ways to manage the growing population, including a hunt. 

The plan comes four years after a controversial hunt that ended early when hunters killed more bears than expected. 

Florida Fish and Wildlife commissioners called for the plan after voting in 2017 to hold off on another hunt. The plan will be presented at the commission’s regular meeting in Panama City. 

The plan says bears have hurt eight people since 2012 as they continue to venture into neighborhoods. Central Florida is home to the state’s largest population with 1,200. 

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says regulated hunting is the most common way to manage bear populations in North America. 

The state’s population now is up to 4,000. The animal was removed from the state’s threatened list in 2012. 


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor for NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and many other top news organizations. Her in-progress book on the Everglades is under contract with Johns ... Read Full Bio »

TOP