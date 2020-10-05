Florida Voting Rights Group Donates $7 Million To Help Pay Off Fines And Fees

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

One organization is helping to restore the voting rights of South Florida residents for future elections.

The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition announced last week Friday that it will donate $7 million dollars to people with felony convictions in Miami-Dade County.

Under Amendment 4, those who have finished their sentence are eligible to vote but they must also pay off any court fines or fees.

Organizers say the money will help as many as 8,000 people.