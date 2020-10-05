 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida Voting Rights Group Donates $7 Million To Help Pay Off Fines And Fees

by Alyssa Ramos (WLRN)

Photo: Tiffany Tertipes

One organization is helping to restore the voting rights of South Florida residents for future elections.

The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition announced last week Friday that it will donate $7 million dollars to people with felony convictions in Miami-Dade County.

Under Amendment 4, those who have finished their sentence are eligible to vote but they must also pay off any court fines or fees.

Organizers say the money will help as many as 8,000 people.


