Florida Voter Registration Website Crashes

Florida’s voter registration website crashed last night as the deadline to register in the presidential election approached.

Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee tweeted around 6 p.m. that the site was down for about fifteen minutes, adding that capacity has been increased.

Still, users continued reporting errors later into the night.

Democratic lawmakers are calling on Florida to extend the deadline to register to vote because of the crash.

Agriculture Commissioner and Democrat Nikki Fried called the website crash, “voter suppression,” and urged the governor to extend the deadline.

Florida’s voter registration website debuted in 2017, and has crashed before during high-volume times.