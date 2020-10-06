 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida Voter Registration Website Crashes

by (WMFE)

Photo: Element5 Digital

Florida’s voter registration website crashed last night as the deadline to register in the presidential election approached.

Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee tweeted around 6 p.m. that the site was down for about fifteen minutes, adding that capacity has been increased.

Still, users continued reporting errors later into the night.

Democratic lawmakers are calling on Florida to extend the deadline to register to vote because of the crash.

Agriculture Commissioner and Democrat Nikki Fried called the website crash, “voter suppression,” and urged the governor to extend the deadline.

Florida’s voter registration website debuted in 2017, and has crashed before during high-volume times.


