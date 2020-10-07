 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Florida: Voter registration system crash wasn’t cyberattack

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Jonathan Simcoe

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida officials say there is no indication that a cyberattack crashed the state’s online voter registration system just before the enrollment deadline for casting ballots in next month’s presidential election.

Secretary of State Laurel Lee said in a statement issued late Tuesday that it does not appear that bad actors caused Monday’s collapse of the registration system.

Lee has said that over a million attempts an hour were coming into the system, causing it to overload.

Cyber security experts have said that an intentional attack aimed at crippling the system would have involved millions of attempts per second.


