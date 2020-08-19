 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Florida virus deaths surpass 10,000 as teachers, state argue

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Fusion Medical Animation

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The number of people in Florida confirmed to have died from the new coronavirus has surpassed 10,000 cases.

Florida reported 174 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to at least 10,067. That’s the fifth highest death toll in the nation.

Meanwhile, Florida’s largest teacher’s union argued with attorneys for the state of Florida during a hearing over whether schools should reopen during the pandemic.

The Florida Education Association sued state officials to stop brick-and-mortar schools from physically reopening, arguing it is unsafe to do so until the spread of the coronavirus is under control.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP