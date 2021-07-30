Florida virus cases soar, hospitals near last summer’s peak

MIAMI (AP) — Hospital admissions of coronavirus patients continue to soar in Florida with at least two areas in the state surpassing previous peaks reached during last summer’s surge.

Local officials are calling on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare an emergency though the governor has resisted new pandemic restrictions.

A large hospital system in Jacksonville said Thursday that its hospitals were at maximum capacity, and its emergency centers were also at a critical point.

In Brevard County, two hospitals began setting up treatment tents at its emergency departments. Florida hospitals reported nearly 9,000 patients with COVID-19 on Thursday, not far off from last year’s of close to 10,200 cases.