Florida unemployment will continue to decline in 2022
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Job growth in Florida will outpace the national economy, and unemployment will continue to decline in 2022. That’s according to a new forecast released earlier this month by the Institute for Economic Forecasting at the University of Central Florida. It says Florida’s unemployment rate, which stood at 4.5% in November, is expected to continue falling in 2022. The forecast also says housing starts will pickup, but not quickly enough to satisfy robust demand in the short run. Inventory for single-family homes is so scarce in Florida there was only a 1.3 month supply in October.
