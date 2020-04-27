Florida Unemployment Website Back Up, New Public Comment Section Added

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Floridians can check the status of their unemployment applications again today, after the state website for filing claims was down over the weekend.

The website was closed to the public until 8 this morning.

That’s as Department of Economic Opportunity staff worked to process a backlog of hundreds of thousands of claims.

The department says Floridians were still able to file unemployment claims but could not receive benefits.

More than 1.8 million Floridians have filed claims with the state unemployment system since March 15th. Only 24 percent have gotten financial assistance.

Furloughed workers can share their experience filing for unemployment with a statewide economic task force using a new online portal.

People can use the online form to leave a 4,000 word comment or upload documents related to failures and successes filing claims and receiving benefits.

Feedback will be sent to Governor Ron DeSantis’ Reopen Florida Task Force.

The group is charged with making recommendations for the state’s short and long-term economic recovery.