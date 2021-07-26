 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida Unemployment Lawsuit Wants Federal Benefits To Return

A trio of attorneys have filed a lawsuit against Florida’s governor and the state Department of Economic Opportunity in an effort to get the state to opt back into the $300 weekly federal unemployment benefits. 

Attorneys filed the lawsuit in Broward County Sunday afternoon on behalf of 10 residents who say they’ve faced financial struggles due to the state putting an end to federal unemployment benefits. The suit is looking to reinstate benefits for all Floridians, not just the ones named in this case.

While the federal benefits could have continued until September, state officials decided to terminate them early at the end of June. They cited a shortage in people applying for jobs as their reason. 

Florida is one of 26 states that prematurely ended federal unemployment benefits. 


