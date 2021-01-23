 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Florida unemployment dips to 6.1% in December

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Josh Appel

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s unemployment rate dipped slightly in December. But it’s still far above the unemployment rate from a year ago. That’s according to figures released by the state on Friday. Last month’s unemployment rate was 6.1%, up 3.2 percentage points from December 2019. The Department of Economic Opportunity says the national rate was 6.7%. The state lost nearly 1.2 million jobs during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic. It has regained more than half of the jobs since the beginning of May. Last month there were 614,000 jobless Floridians out of a workforce of 10.1 million people.


