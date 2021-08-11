Florida Teachers, Principals Join First Responders in Receiving COVID Bonuses in the Mail This Week

Gov. Ron DeSantis says teachers and administrators in Florida should start to receive COVID bonuses in the mail this week, if they haven’t already.

The governor was at his alma mater, Pinellas County Public Schools, to pass out the bonuses to staff there.

DeSantis says some K-12 teachers and principals have already received their $1,000 checks in the mail, the rest should look for them in their mailbox this week.

“We understand it’s not like something you’re going to necessarily get rich off of just like with law enforcement. But it does help to be able to provide some better incentives. So we’re able to do that, and we think that that’s something that is really important. We’re going to continue supporting that.”

DeSantis says the bonuses are part of a $215 million dollar package to thank school staff for the work they did with students during the pandemic.

“This bonuses for the educators it’s about 175,000 full-time teachers and then 3,600 principals both in the school districts and in some of our other public schools.”

Sworn police officers, firefighters and EMTs in the state should also receive $1,000 dollar COVID incentives this week for working on the frontlines of the pandemic.