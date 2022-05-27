Florida tax break begins Saturday on supplies for your hurricane prep kit

Hurricane season begins Wednesday, June 1, and Florida emergency managers say you should have a disaster supply kit and a plan for people and pets.

Fortunately, Florida is giving you a tax break on some of the things you may need.

The two-week Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday begins Saturday and runs through June 10.

The state’s emergency management page — floridadisaster.org — has a list of supplies that are tax free within certain price limits, including batteries, gas tanks, self-powered radios, tarps and portable generators.

And several items are things you’ll need when evacuating a household pet, like portable kennels, pet beds, leashes and pouches of dog food.

You’ll find information on stocking a hurricane kit.

This year the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting an above-average season, with 14 to 21 named storms and 3 to 6 major hurricanes.

