Central Florida News


Florida suspect in Haiti president killing deepens mystery

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Tim Wildsmith


PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The arrest of a failed Florida businessman in the assassination of Haiti’s president has deepened the mystery in an already convoluted plot.

Christian Emmanuel Sanon is a 62-year-old Haitian who expressed a desire to lead his country in a YouTube video.

But he is unknown in Haitian political circles, and those who know him suggest he was duped in by whoever masterminded the assassination of Jovenel Moïse.

The head of Haiti’s police on Sunday accused Sanon of working with those who plotted and participated in Moïse’s killing, but gave no information on the purported masterminds.


