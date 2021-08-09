Florida surpasses Louisiana as nation’s worst COVID-19 hotspot

Covid-19 cases in Florida are continuing to surge along with deaths as school starts this week for many students.

Florida is by far the worst of any state for new COVID-19 cases and deaths. The CDC reported more than 28,000 new cases in Florida on Monday and 120 deaths.

The state is averaging 113 deaths a day.

Florida has surpassed Louisiana as the nation’s worst hotspot, with 733 out of every 100,000 Floridians testing positive for the virus in the past seven days.

As of Saturday, the Department of Health and Human Services reports a record-tying 13,750 covid patients in Florida hospitals.

Florida’s weekly report on Friday shows that many children are getting sick, too. More than one in five of the children tested have had the virus.