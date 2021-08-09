 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida surpasses Louisiana as nation’s worst COVID-19 hotspot

A chart from the CDC shows the level of transmission for COVID-19 in Florida exceeds that of all other states.


Covid-19 cases in Florida are continuing to surge along with deaths as school starts this week for many students.

Florida is by far the worst of any state for new COVID-19 cases and deaths. The CDC reported more than 28,000 new cases in Florida on Monday and 120 deaths.

The state is averaging 113 deaths a day.

Florida has surpassed Louisiana as the nation’s worst hotspot, with 733 out of every 100,000 Floridians testing positive for the virus in the past seven days.

As of Saturday, the Department of Health and Human Services reports a record-tying 13,750 covid patients in Florida hospitals.

Florida’s weekly report on Friday shows that many children are getting sick, too. More than one in five of the children tested have had the virus.


