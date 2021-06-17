 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Florida Supreme Court says no to marijuana ballot proposal

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Roberto Valdivia


TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A proposed constitutional amendment to allow recreational marijuana in Florida won’t be on the 2022 ballot. The state Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the ballot language was misleading.

Language in the ballot summary said it would allow “limited use” of marijuana for people 21 and older, but the court said nothing in the actual amendment language limits the use of marijuana.

A group called Sensible Florida called for marijuana to be regulated like alcohol. The proposal already had an uphill battle, needing about 862,000 more voter signatures to make the ballot.

And Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed a bill that limits contributions to groups sponsoring ballot initiatives.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP