 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Florida Supreme Court Orders Governor To Pick New Justice

by The Associated Press (AP)

The front exterior of the Florida Supreme Court Building in Tallahassee, Florida, in 2011. Photo: Bruin79 Wikimedia Commons

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) —The Florida Supreme Court is ordering Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to pick a new Supreme Court justice after nullifying his original appointment.

The Court ruled Friday that Judge Renatha Francis is constitutionally ineligible to serve because she hasn’t been a member of the Florida Bar for at least 10 years.

Francis was appointed in May, but doesn’t meet the 10-year-requirement until Sept. 24.

She would have been the first Caribbean-American to serve. Her appointment was challenged by Democratic Rep. Geraldine Thompson, a prominent Black state lawmaker.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP