Florida students reflect on anniversary of pandemic shutdown

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Kyo Azuma

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — When the coronavirus pandemic hit Florida a year ago, colleges and universities shut down in the middle of the semester.

Students were left to navigate their coursework online.

Some, like London “Don” Balcita, say they were lost for a while. A year later, many students are back in classrooms and reflecting on the time lost to coronavirus.

Florida State freshman Anastasia Salatino says online learning makes it hard to stay motivated and learn the material. She says she still struggles to even do the most simple of tasks.


