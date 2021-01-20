 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Florida student wins national, inauguration-themed poetry contest

by (WMFE)

Photo: Jess Bailey

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

NEW YORK (AP) — Inaugural poems aren’t only for grownups. A high school senior from Jacksonville, Florida, named Hallie Knight has some well formed ideas about where the country is and how she’d like to see it change. The 17-year-old has won a contest organized by the Academy of American Poets. Students under 18 wrote their own inaugural poems in anticipation of Wednesday’s swearing in of President-elect Joe Biden. The guidelines said applicants for the Inaugural Poem Project should submit work that reflects on the country’s challenges, strengths and hopes. Knight’s poem is called “To Rebuild.” It likens the U.S. to a house that has been severely but not hopelessly damaged.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP