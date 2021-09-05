Florida store that inspired Lynyrd Skynyrd song demolished

 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida store that inspired the famous Lynyrd Skynyrd lyrics “The Ballad of Curtis Loew” has been demolished.

Jacksonville’s Woodcrest Grocery Building where Ronnie Van Zant allegedly met “the finest picker to ever play the blues,” was torn down last week.

The abandoned store was a hangout for generations of kids. Curtis Loew was fictional, but the store was real and was right down the street from the house where Van Zant was raised.

Scott Hill, who grew up in the neighborhood, told the Florida Times-Union that fans started dropping by the site last week to grab cinder blocks as souvenirs.


