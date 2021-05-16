Florida State picks 3 finalists for president; Corcoran out

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State University’s hunt for a new president has been narrowed to three outside candidates who are currently top administrators at their current schools.

The university’s presidential search committee narrowed the choices Saturday to Richard McCullough, Harvard University’s vice president for research; Robert Blouin, the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill’s executive vice chancellor and provost; and Dr. Giovanni Piedimonte, Tulane University’s vice president for research and a professor of pediatrics at its medical school.

The committee bypassed Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, a former speaker of the Florida House.

The school’s accrediting body said his candidacy posed a potential conflict of interest.