 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Florida State picks 3 finalists for president; Corcoran out

by The Associated Press (AP)

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2018, file photo, Florida Speaker of the House Richard Corcoran speaks at a press conference on school safety at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser, File)

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State University’s hunt for a new president has been narrowed to three outside candidates who are currently top administrators at their current schools.

The university’s presidential search committee narrowed the choices Saturday to Richard McCullough, Harvard University’s vice president for research; Robert Blouin, the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill’s executive vice chancellor and provost; and Dr.  Giovanni Piedimonte, Tulane University’s vice president for research and a professor of pediatrics at its medical school.

The committee bypassed Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, a former speaker of the Florida House.

The school’s accrediting body said his candidacy posed a potential conflict of interest.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP