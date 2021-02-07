 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida: Slain FBI agent remembered for protecting children

by The Associated Press (AP)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A slain FBI agent in Florida is being remembered for her strength, infectious laugh, love of family and commitment to protecting children.

A memorial service was held Saturday for Agent Laura Schwartzenberger at the Miami Dolphins’ football stadium. Schwartzenberger and fellow agent Daniel Alfin were gunned down Tuesday while serving a search warrant at the home of a child pornography suspect. The suspect killed himself before he could be arrested. FBI Director Christopher Wray said Schwartzenberger chose a high-stress job and worked hard to protect children from online predators. A separate service for Alfin will be held Sunday at the stadium.


