Florida: Slain FBI agent remembered for protecting children

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A slain FBI agent in Florida is being remembered for her strength, infectious laugh, love of family and commitment to protecting children.

I’ve directed the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff on Feb. 6 and Feb. 7 in honor of fallen FBI Special Agents Laura Schwartzenberger and Daniel Alfin, respectively. Their sacrifice and courage will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/yuki7ABzHD — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) February 5, 2021

A memorial service was held Saturday for Agent Laura Schwartzenberger at the Miami Dolphins’ football stadium. Schwartzenberger and fellow agent Daniel Alfin were gunned down Tuesday while serving a search warrant at the home of a child pornography suspect. The suspect killed himself before he could be arrested. FBI Director Christopher Wray said Schwartzenberger chose a high-stress job and worked hard to protect children from online predators. A separate service for Alfin will be held Sunday at the stadium.