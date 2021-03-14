 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Florida sheriff sued over program that ‘predicts’ crime

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Chris Nocco

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

DADE CITY, Fla. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz has called on Florida’s governor to remove a sheriff who was sued this week by four residents claiming an intelligence program run by the top cop’s agency violated their constitutional rights.

In a tweet on Thursday, Gaetz, a Republican congressman from the Florida Panhandle, said Gov. Ron DeSantis had the authority to remove Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco and should consider doing so.

The intelligence program was subject to an investigation by the Tampa Bay Times.

The newspaper revealed that the intelligence program used arrest histories and information from police reports to determine which residents were most likely to break the law.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP