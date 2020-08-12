 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Florida sheriff bans face masks for deputies, with some exceptions

by The Associated Press (AP)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A central Florida sheriff says his deputies won’t be allowed to wear face masks except under some conditions, and neither will visitors to the sheriff’s office.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods made the announcement on the week that Florida had some of its highest counts of coronavirus deaths.

On Wednesday, state health officials reported 212 new deaths from COVID-19. Also on Wednesday, there more than 8,100 new infections reported, for a total of 550,000 cases in the state since the pandemic started.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in July asked Americans to wear masks to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus.


