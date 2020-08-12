Florida sheriff bans face masks for deputies, with some exceptions

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A central Florida sheriff says his deputies won’t be allowed to wear face masks except under some conditions, and neither will visitors to the sheriff’s office.
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods made the announcement on the week that Florida had some of its highest counts of coronavirus deaths.
On Wednesday, state health officials reported 212 new deaths from COVID-19. Also on Wednesday, there more than 8,100 new infections reported, for a total of 550,000 cases in the state since the pandemic started.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in July asked Americans to wear masks to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus.
