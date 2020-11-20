 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Florida Senator Rick Scott Tests Positive For COVID-19

by (WMFE)

Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott has tested positive for COVID-19.

Scott said he started quarantine last week after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive. On Twitter, Scott says he had multiple negative COVID-19 rapid tests, but the results of the more reliable PCR test results came back positive this morning.

Scott said he is quarantining, and has mild symptoms. He urged others to socially distance, wear a mask and quarantine if you come into contact with someone who tests positive.

He said he’ll work from home until it’s safe for him to return to D.C.

Scott was recently elected the chair of the GOP’s fundraising committee for senate elections. He was campaigning for the two Senate Georgia seats that are heading to a runoff election in January.


