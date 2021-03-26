Florida Senate seeks to end Constitution Revision Commission

The Florida Capitol complex in Tallahassee is pictured
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida voters would be asked to abolish a commission that recommends changes to the state constitution every 20 years under a bill passed by the Senate.
The chamber voted 27-12 on Thursday to place a measure on the 2022 ballot seeking to repeal the Constitution Revision Commission.
The commission placed seven items on the 2018 ballot. Voters approved all of them.
Republican Sen. Jeff Brandes said there would still be other ways to get proposed amendments on the ballot, including through citizen petition and by legislative action.
