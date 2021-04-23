 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Florida Senate OKs bill requiring school moments of silence

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Lesley Juarez

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Every Florida public school would be required to have a moment of silence of up to two minutes during first period under a bill passed by the Senate.

The 32-6 vote on Thursday would amend current law that allows school districts to have a moment of silence for prayer or meditation, but doesn’t require it.

Opponents said the measure promotes prayer in school.

Rep. Lori Berman questioned whether students could pull out a rosary, make the sign of the cross or use a prayer rug and wondered if that would make some students uncomfortable.

The bill now goes to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.


