Florida Senate OKs bill requiring school moments of silence

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Every Florida public school would be required to have a moment of silence of up to two minutes during first period under a bill passed by the Senate.

The 32-6 vote on Thursday would amend current law that allows school districts to have a moment of silence for prayer or meditation, but doesn’t require it.

Opponents said the measure promotes prayer in school.

Rep. Lori Berman questioned whether students could pull out a rosary, make the sign of the cross or use a prayer rug and wondered if that would make some students uncomfortable.

The bill now goes to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.