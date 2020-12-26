 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Florida Senate Bill Would Allow Crackdown On Landlords

by Verónica Zaragovia (WLRN )

Photo: Erik McLean

A bill before the Florida State Senate would let counties investigate landlords who retaliate against their tenants.

Housing advocates say raising rent, not renewing leases or issuing evictions after tenants report code violations are all practices that have become more common during the pandemic.

That’s according to our reporter partners at the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Usually tenants can only seek relief in civil court, which can be expensive. Past attempts at legislation to create protections like eviction bans during hurricanes haven’t gotten far in the state legislature.

Lawmakers will convene again in early 2021.


