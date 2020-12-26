Florida Senate Bill Would Allow Crackdown On Landlords

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



A bill before the Florida State Senate would let counties investigate landlords who retaliate against their tenants.

Housing advocates say raising rent, not renewing leases or issuing evictions after tenants report code violations are all practices that have become more common during the pandemic.