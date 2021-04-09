 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Florida Senate approves changes to public retirement system

by The Associated Press (AP)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A proposal pushed by the leader of the Florida Senate to close the state’s pension plan is now awaiting consideration from the House.

But it’s fate is uncertain. Senate President Wilton Simpson has made the legislation a priority, calling the state’s pension fund “the single largest threat to Florida’s balance sheet.”

Most legislative proposals have a companion bill in the opposite chamber — but that is not the case with Senate Bill 84, which would bring significant changes to the state’s public employee retirement system.

The Senate proposal would cut off most new government employees from joining the pension fund. Their only option would be an investment plan similar to a 401K.


